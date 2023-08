HOUSTON (KIAH) — Astroworld closed in 2005, and since then, the Houston-area hasn’t had a major theme park.

That could change if the dream of a sixth-generation Texan named Lizzie McGee becomes a reality.

She and her team are trying to create at Lone Star State-themed amusement park that they plan to call TexasLand USA, and Houston is a possible location for it.

McGee gave an update on her team’s efforts on CW39 Houston No Wait Weather and Traffic on Monday.