Ice in Austin, 13° Houston forecast

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The majority of Central Texas is waking up to temperatures at or below freezing this morning, resulting in a treacherous A.M. drive in some areas. Those particularly hit hard by Thursday’s winter weather need to be very cautious on elevated highways, bridges and overpasses.

CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger and KXAN’s Kristen Currie talk about Austin and what Houston can expect. Here’s a look:

The state’s capitol of Austin, Texas is issued a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10AM for most of the Hill Country and Austin-metro counties for light wintry mix and icy roads.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Sunday 6PM to Monday 12PM for 2″-4″ of snow.

Wintry Weather Checklist: What to do before and during to help prevent issues at your home

Saturday will feature another round of light wintry mix with temperatures nearly-stagnant in the 30s.

Our next major winter storm moves in Valentine’s Day evening (Sunday) through Presidents’ Day on Monday. As it appears now, this is expected to bring a likelihood of snow to all of Central Texas, with preliminary estimates from our best computer models showing 2-5″ of accumulating snow in our viewing area. If Austin were to receive 4″ of snow, that would be our largest snowfall since the 1960s.

In-Depth Records:

– Coldest temperature on Austin record: January 31, 1949 – -2°

With moderate to heavy snow in the forecast and more Arctic air seeping in from the north, Monday could rival the coldest day ever recorded in Austin history (temps below 20 degrees for +24 hours).

Bitter and dangerous cold will continue Monday night into Tuesday morning. The coldest model shows Tuesday morning lows below 0 degrees in the Hill Country with single digits elsewhere.

Yet another winter storm is expected to follow on Wednesday and Thursday of next week, and our forecast now calls for 5+ consecutive days of sub-freezing temperatures across our entire area.

Homeowners should remove outdoor hoses from their faucets and plan to start dripping faucets by Saturday as temperatures fall into the “hard freeze” territory, under 28 degrees for 4+ hours. In case pipes break during the worst of the cold Monday and Tuesday, locate the property water shutoff valve for your home so you are prepared to do what may be necessary.

Stay tuned to KXAN as we keep you updated with the latest forecasts.