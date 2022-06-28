HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man acquitted of murder because of insanity escapes hospital

A 29-year-old man acquitted by reason of insanity of murder in the 2013 stabbing death of his father in Austin has escaped from a state hospital to which he was committed.

Police said staff at the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon reported Alexander Scott Ervin missing from the hospital early Monday morning.

A review of the hospital’s security video revealed that Ervin left his dormitory room late Sunday night and scaled the hospital’s 8-foot security fence before heading north on foot.

A Travis County jury in 2014 found Ervin, who is autistic, not guilty of murder by reason of insanity in Ray Scott Ervin’s death.

5 people shot, hurt during East Texas trail ride event

Authorities say five people were shot and injured during an outdoor event in East Texas that featured a trail ride.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at 12:35 a.m. Sunday about multiple gunshot victims in a large pasture area in the eastern part of the county. People were taking part in an annual trail ride sponsored by Unified Elite Riderzz.

Authorities say witnesses told investigators that following a fight near a concert stage, one or more trail ride groups started shooting into the crowd.

The sheriff’s office says two other shootings happened after people retrieved their guns from a security area that had been collecting them. Four of those shot have been treated and released from area hospitals. One person remained hospitalized.

Court revives block of vaccine mandate for federal workers

A court ruling is back in effect that blocks President Joe Biden from requiring federal employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A Texas-based federal judge had blocked the federal employee vaccine mandate in January.

But a three-member panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ruled the judge didn’t have jurisdiction and that employees opposed to the mandate should have pursued civil service remedies.

Now, the full 17-member 5th Circuit court has decided to take another look at the issue. That means the Texas judge’s block on the mandate remains in effect.

NTSB investigating Central Texas plane crash that killed 2

The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating a Central Texas plane crash that killed two people.

Authorities say the small plane crashed near the airport in Kerrville at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Kerrville is located about 65 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2. J.R. Hoyne said that two people aboard the plane were killed. Their names were not immediately released by authorities. But Hoyne said the two people killed were a man and a woman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.