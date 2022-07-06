HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

State senator wants to remove Uvalde DA from victim’s services

A new development happened as the investigation continues into the deadly Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers at the end of May.

On Tuesday, State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents that area, and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin are asking for Gov. Greg Abbott to remove Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Busbee as the head of victim’s services.

They’re asking for the Texas Department of Emergency Management to take over helping the families.

Sen. Gutierrez and Mayor McLaughlin say the district attorney is not helping the families get resources they need.

More Texas migrant truck victims identified; youngest was 13

Officials in Texas say more than half of the 53 migrants found dead or dying in a tractor-trailer last week in San Antonio have been identified.

The youngest among them was 13 years old. That’s according to officials in Bexar County, where the trailer was found abandoned on a backroad.

County officials say they’re still waiting confirmation on the identifications of 18 victims, more than a week after the nation’s deadliest smuggling attempt.

Armstrong booked in Travis County on murder charge

The woman accused of murdering a professional cyclist in Austin has been extradited to Travis County.

Kaitlin Armstrong was booked on a murder charge today.

She spent the past few days in the Harris County jail after she arrived at Bush Intercontinental Airport Sunday.

She was captured in Costa Rica after a month on the run.

Cowboys criticized over deal with gun-themed coffee company

The Dallas Cowboys sparked criticism on social media after announcing a marketing agreement with a coffee company that sells blends with names like “AK-47 Espresso” and “Murdered Out.”

News of the partnership with the Black Rifle Coffee Company came one day after more than a half-dozen people died in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago.

Black Rifle’s founder is a U.S. Army veteran who has made support of veterans one of the tenets of the company. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been a steadfast supporter of the military.

