GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) —The U.S. Coast Guard found and seized about 660 pounds of illegally caught red snapper in waters off southern Texas on Wednesday. A lancha crew was interdicted.

Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard District 8

A lancha is a fishing boat used by Mexican fishermen that’s approximately 20-30 feet long. There’s one outboard motor that’s able to travel at speeds over 30 mph. It’s typically used to transport illegal narcotics to the U.S. and illegal fish within the United States’ Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S./Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watch standers received notice that four his fisherman were involved in illegal fishing aboard a lancha just 8 miles North of the Maritime Boundary Line.

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island bat crew interdicted the lancha and discovered ne shark on board, red snapper, long line, high flyers, and a GPS and a radio on the vessel. The Coast Guard crew detained the Mexican fishermen and transferred them to border enforcement for processing.

“This case highlights the value of effectiveness of joint operations on the maritime border,” said Lt. Shane Gunderson, commanding officer, Station South Padre Island. “We remain dedicated to working alongside our partners at U.S. Customs and Border Protection to detect and suppress these incursions into our nation’s sovereign waters.”

If you notice suspicious activity or illegal fishing out to 200 miles offshore, contact the U.S. Coast Guard at 361-939-0450.