AUSTIN (KXAN) — The defamation trial for Infowars host Alex Jones is expected to resume Wednesday in Travis County, beginning with testimony from one of his producers.

Jones is being sued by several families of victims in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting after he called the incident a hoax. Previous court rulings found the talk show host liable by default for damages in this case, before it went to trial.

On Tuesday, a former Connecticut detective who was the lead investigator of the Sandy Hook shooting was the first witness to testify. Toward the end of the day Tuesday, the plaintiff’s attorneys called Daria Karpova, a producer at Infowars, to testify. Her testimony is expected to resume Wednesday.

Jones was present in court Tuesday, though his attorney, Andino Reynal, told the court Monday his client may not be attending parts of the trial due to medical issues.

Parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, who lost their child in the shooting, were also in the courtroom Tuesday. They sat across the aisle from Jones while their attorney played video clips from Infowars, where Jones speculated the attack was a coverup or a hoax. The parents are asking for $150 million in compensatory damages and more in punitive damages.

