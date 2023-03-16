FORT HOOD, Texas (KIAH) According to the Fort Hood press center, a combat engineer with the First Cavalry Division died this past Monday.

Fort Hood officials would not release woman’s cause of death, the circumstances, or where she was found dead. In a statement Fort Hood, Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Sullivan said that “Fort Hood is deeply saddened by the loss of Ana Basaldua-Ruiz and they extend sympathies to her father, mother and sister.”

Fort Hood officials also said “thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.” Sullivan called her “an exceptional teammate that will truly be missed.” The soldier’s death comes almost three years after specialist Vanessa Guillen disappeared from Ft. Hood on April 22, 2020. Search crews found Guillen’s remains on June 27, 2020.