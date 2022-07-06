MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he sexually assaulted a woman last weekend. Tony Curtis McCoy, 52, has been charged with sexual assault.

According to an affidavit, on July 3, officers and a detective with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on Dengar to investigate the assault. At the scene, police met with the victim and two other men who were all present in the home when the assault occurred. All three were taken to the police station for questioning.

At the station, police spoke with a man who said he spent the previous night at his grandmother’s house with the victim and that they had been intimate. He said when he awoke the morning of the 3rd, he left his partner asleep in bed while he sat on the back porch. Shortly after leaving his room, he got a phone call from the victim who was “frantic”.

The victim told her partner she thought she was having sex with him, but when she turned around, she realized it was someone else. The man said he then confronted McCoy, who the victim identified as her assailant, about the incident.

Officers then spoke with the woman who said she was asleep naked, lying on her side, and woke up when she felt someone crawl into bed behind her. She said she was then kissed from behind and that she started having sex again with the man she assumed to be her partner, but when she turned around, she realized it wasn’t him.

She said at the time she did not know who had gotten into bed with her and that when she realized it wasn’t the man she’d spent the night with, she pushed McCoy away and began crying.

Investigators then spoke with McCoy who was found wearing a strap-on sex toy. McCoy reportedly said the assault was “revenge”. He then claimed he didn’t assault the victim at all and claimed the encounter was a consensual one.

Officers then asked the victim about the sex toy and stated she was “shocked” to the point of throwing up and said she had no idea he had used the toy on her. She stated again that the encounter was not consensual.

McCoy was then arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $75,000.