It’s the 16th year for the shopping gimmick in Texas where consumers can save eight cents on every dollar spent on school supplies.

What does and does not qualify for purchases including clothes, shoes, accessories and school supplies

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas’s Back To School Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday, August 11 and runs till Sunday the 13th. With rising prices and inflation impacting so many families, holidays like Texas’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday can be a huge relief.

What is Tax Free under the $100 limit

Footwear including boat shoes, cross trainers, dress shoes, hiking boots, cowboy boots, flip-flops, jellies, running sneakers, safety shoes, sandals, slippers, tennis shoes and walking shoes all qualify.

Clothes including jackets, jeans, dresses, jogging apparel, baby clothes, hunting and fishing vests, blouses, shirts, sweaters, sweatshirts, tennis clothes, trousers, underclothes, pajamas, golf clothes, scout uniforms, workout clothes and raincoats all qualify.

Accessories like baseball hats, rain hats, bow ties, neckties, children’s backpacks, belts, leather gloves, winter hats, scarves, shawls and wraps all qualify.

School supplies like binders, chalk, book bags, calculators, cellophane tape, compasses, composition books, crayons, erasers, folders, glue, highlighters, index cards, school supply kits, legal pads, lunch boxes, markers, notebooks, paper, pencil boxes, pencil sharpeners, pencils, pens, protractors, rulers, scissors and writing tablets all qualify.

Face masks like cloth and disposable fabric face masks are also eligible.

What is NOT included in the Texas Back To School Sales Tax holiday

Accessories: Hair accessories, jewelry, purses, handbags, gym bags, wallets, watches, garden gloves and protective masks like N95.

Sporting clothing and gear: Baseball pants, football pants, helmets, hockey gloves, shoulder pads, ski suits, life jackets, pads, chest protectors, water ski vests, wet and dry suits.

Sports footwear: Baseball cleats, soccer cleats, tap dance, water sport products, skates, ski boots, bowling shoes, cleated climbing shoes, fishing waders and galoshes.