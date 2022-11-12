DALLAS (KDAF) — Whataburger knows how to please its fans year in and year out, especially those that are from or reside in the great state of Texas; it seems they’re continuing this trend ahead of the holiday season with some new chili cheese food items.

What do Texans love more than chili and Whataburger? The list is very few and far between if you ask us. The fast food favorite is launching its all-new chili cheese burger and fries for a limited time at participating locations.

Here is what you can expect from these two new items from Whataburger:

Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger : It’s two fresh, 100% beef patties and two slices of melty American cheese layered with Whataburger’s own beef chili, crunchy corn chips, tangy mustard and crisp onions piled high on a toasted five-inch bun.

: It’s two fresh, 100% beef patties and two slices of melty American cheese layered with Whataburger’s own beef chili, crunchy corn chips, tangy mustard and crisp onions piled high on a toasted five-inch bun. Whataburger Chili Cheese Fries: They’re crispy fries layered with Whataburger’s own beef chili and fancy cheddar jack cheese – and the perfect companion for the all-new Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger.