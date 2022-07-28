HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Drought conditions have been impacting Central Texans’ lives all summer, from fires to dried up swimming holes. The latest impact is at Jacob’s Well.

The well, which is spring-fed, has officially ceased flowing, according to a post from Jacob’s Well Natural Area’s Facebook page. The U.S. Geologic Survey measured a zero cubic foot per second (cfs) discharge in recent days.

This is only the fourth time in recorded history that the well has ceased flowing.

Swimming at Jacob’s Well was canceled earlier this summer due to a declining water level. Jay Taylor, Hays County lead park specialist for operations, told KXAN at the time that the hope was to reopen, but it would depend on rainfall for the area, which has been sparse.

Park officials said swimming remains canceled to the public for the foreseeable future, but the park will remain open daily for hiking and viewing the spring.

100 percent of people in Hays County are affected by drought, and so far 2022 has measured up to be the 5th driest year in the county over the past 128 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

A map from the NOAA shows that Central Texas needs more than 15 inches of rain to get out of the drought.