Temple, TX (FOX 44) — After four years of waiting to now have closure in the Cedric Marks trial, the families of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin are working to promote positive change in the community.

They’re doing this through their non-profit, Priceless Beginnings, to honor the legacy of Jenna and Michael.

Family and friends of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin always remember how Jenna was never the person to stand by and just allow something to happen.

Jenna stood up for herself in a case of domestic violence and Michael also stood by Jenna.

Now the Scott and Swearingin families wants to help other victims of domestic violence stand up for themselves.

Emerie’s grandmother, Annie Hammons, created Priceless Beginnings in March 2019, two months after Jenna’s death.

“I was frustrated with myself for not being able to do more to protect her when she was trying to get the protection she needed and was in fear, so this was my way of dealing with that guilt,” said Hammons.

From coping to problem solving, the plan was to initially give kids affected by domestic violence a chance to enjoy growing up at summer camp.

Jenna’s daughter, Emerie, was the backbone behind this concept.

“Just seeing that she [Emerie] doesn’t have to look over her shoulder for the rest of her life and that she can focus as a young child, to get to, is a huge relief for me,” said Hammons.

In May 2019, Priceless Beginnings had its first annual 5K fundraiser.

COVID-19 then pushed Priceless Beginnings to expand its services to help domestic violence victims with rent, utilities, emergency hotels, and relocation.

Through the help of Terri Boedecker, Michael’s aunt, the nonprofit even created Jax’s fund named after Michael’s dog.

“If we have a domestic violence victim that contacts us, and they’re afraid to get out because they don’t have anywhere to go with their dog or their cat… we’re trying to be able to have a fund set aside so that we can help them,” said Boedecker.

Boedecker says they want to use Jax’s fund to house pets at animal shelters until victims of domestic violence can find a new home.

They’re currently working with the Bell County Kennel Club to accomplish this.

Last year, Priceless Beginnings helped over 250 people.

Now reaching 300, Priceless Beginnings treasurer Kaye Cathey anticipates double the number of people requesting help — meaning — the organization need double the support.

“We need more volunteers. We need help with furniture deliveries. We need donations. Help. So if y’all can do that, let us know,” said Cathey.

Priceless Beginnings also offers scholarships in Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin’s names to Academy ISD and Holland ISD students.

Plans are also being made to offer a scholarship in memory of April Pease.

Michael Swearingin’s mother, Deborah Harrison, has been ready to put more work into Priceless Beginnings.

“The trial being over is a relief because that was hanging over our head waiting to do that,” said Harrison. “We also could not publicize Priceless Beginnings as much as we wanted to because the trial hadn’t happened, and we didn’t want to have the trial do a change of venue because there had been too much publicity, so we did a low profile for Priceless Beginnings.”

Now, Harrison is ready to make a difference.

Michael and Jenna would be smiling down on us so it makes me really happy to be doing this.

On October 14, Priceless Beginnings will hold its fifth annual Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin Memorial 5k

Click here for more information on the race.

Click here for more information on Priceless Beginnings.