AUSTIN (KXAN) — Do you want to see the Year 3000? Joe Jonas suggests you don’t litter.

Joe Jonas, a musician and member of the Jonas Brothers, is encouraging people not to litter. The Texas native, originally from the Dallas area, is the newest face for the decades long “Don’t Mess with Texas” campaign. Since the 80’s, the Texas Department of Transportation’s campaign has been educating Texans on ways to keep the state clean.

In the new campaign videos, Jonas inspires his office to contribute to his efforts in keeping Texas beautiful by caring for its roadways. Jonas takes a comical approach, rocking flashy and loud western attire and using bold messaging to stop littering.

“Joe understands the pride that we have in our state and in keeping it clean for everyone to enjoy its beauty, now and in the future” said Becky Ozuna, coordinator for the Don’t Mess With Texas campaign, in a release. “We are thrilled to have Joe join us in bringing attention to our litter-free message through his comedic talent and timing.”

Jonas joins a long list of Texas celebrities who have joined the campaign over the years, including George Strait, Willie Nelson, the Black Pumas, Eva Longoria, Erykah Badu, the Randy Rogers Band and Matthew McConaughey.