A new effort is underway to reinstate Planned Parenthood to the State Employees Charitable Campaign, or SECC. Aanya Rispoli, a state employee, created a petition to raise awareness and drum up support for the effort.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas’ longtime effort to end Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood is on hold again.

A judge in Austin on Wednesday issued a temporary restraining order that blocks the state from moving ahead for now.

Planned Parenthood says more than 8,000 low-income residents would lose access to non-abortion health services at its clinics if Texas succeeds.

Opponents of legal abortion have long sought to deny federal Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood clinics.