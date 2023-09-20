AUSTIN (KXAN) — A U.S. District Judge blocked the enforcement of a new Texas law saying it violated free speech.

House Bill 900 set a new standard for Texas school libraries to keep what supporters called “sexually explicit content” off shelves.

Now, Austin’s BookPeople and others have sued the state over the law and the ruling.

The judge said the court did not dispute the state’s interest in protecting kids, but said the law was unconstitutionally vague.

The judge said it could not be enforced criminally or civilly.

Texas said it was appealing that decision.