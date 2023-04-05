HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Montgomery County jury recently gave a 55-year prison sentence to a man with a history of domestic violence.

The trial for Gregory Scott Gunter, Jr. began on March 27 of this year and resulted in convictions for Gunter on Assault Family Violence with Prior Conviction and Assault Family Violence-Strangulation charges.

Harris County prosecutors presented evidence that Gunter choked a woman he was dating on Easter weekend in 2022. During the punishment phase of his trial, the jury heard from a woman who testified that Gunter strangled her until she was almost unconscious back in 2011.

Most recently, the jury returned two sentences, one for 55 years. The other, 20 years. Both will run concurrently. Prosecutors also detailed for the jury Gunter’s criminal history that includes previous prison sentences for violent offenses.