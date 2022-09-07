HOUSTON (CW39) — Texas, along with a group of states, has secured a multi-million agreement with Juul Labs, resolving a two-year investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices.

The investigation was initially launched in 2020 by Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, along with the attorneys general of Connecticut and Oregon.

Of the $438.5 million settlement, Texas will receive $42.8 million. The settlement will also force Juul to comply with a series of strict marketing rules.

The multistate investigation revealed that Juul became a dominant player in the vaping industry by willfully engaging in an advertising campaign that appealed to underage teenagers by using young and trendy models, social media posts and free samples.