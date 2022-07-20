AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin woman who allegedly shot and killed pro-cyclist Moriah Wilson appeared in an Austin courtroom for the first time Wednesday after spending 43 days on the run.

Kaitlin Armstrong entered the courtroom Wednesday in a red top and striped gray pants. In addition to entering a plea of not guilty, her attorneys filed a motion for a speedy trial.

KXAN’s Grace Reader, who attended the Wednesday hearing, reported the docket call is set for Oct. 19, with a jury trial the week after.

The state said it has more than 100 murder cases backlogged because of the pandemic and argued an October trial would be difficult.

According to court records, Armstrong was scheduled for a pretrial hearing in the 403rd District Court for her first-degree murder charge. Pretrial hearings are typically quick and procedural, but also offer attorneys the opportunity to file motions, ask for specific evidence to be included or not and set the stage for trial.

KXAN has reached out to Armstrong’s attorney, Rick Cofer, regarding the hearing and has not yet received a response. According to court documents, he is also representing Armstrong for her theft of service charge, a class B misdemeanor, after she allegedly did not pay for a Botox session in March 2018. Court records show Armstrong has a jail docket call on that case Wednesday morning, prior to her hearing.

Images of Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, provided by U.S. Marshals, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Austin Police Department

Armstrong is being held on a $3.5 million bond in Travis County’s jail after police say she shot and killed Wilson in mid-May and then fled the country using someone else’s passport. She was captured in Costa Rica before being extradited back to the United States for trial.

Wilson was visiting Austin for a race. She was staying with a friend, who found her shot and bleeding the night of her murder.

“Moriah was a talented, kind, and caring young woman. Her life was taken from her before she had the opportunity to achieve everything she dreamed of. Our family, and all those who loved her, will forever miss her,” her family’s statement said in part.

Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson died from a gunshot wound May 11 in an east Austin home. (Courtesy: Matthew Wilson)

Photo of gravel racer Anna Moriah Wilson (Courtesy Linda Guerrette)

Wilson’s family has started a GoFundMe in her memory, the proceeds of which will go to the Moriah Wilson Foundation, which will help expand “access to recreation, sports and educational programs that promote healthy lifestyles and community engagement for all.”