CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — The Swisher County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that “a false statement’ was made about a kidnapping that was claimed in Ralls, Texas, according to a press release posted on social media on Friday.

Officials said on Thursday that a kidnapping investigation was underway based on information from Crosby County.

“During this investigation, we have exhausted every lead and feel very confident in our ability to advise the community that at no time was there any threat to any citizen of Swisher County, or citizens of neighboring counties regarding this incident,” the press release stated.

On January 20, 2023, at 10:20 AM, we received a phone call advising us of events that have come forth during this investigation. It was discovered that a false statement was made to Crosby County Sheriff’s Office regarding a kidnapping incident in Rails, Texas.

During this investigation, we have exhausted every lead and feel very confident in our ability to advise the community that at no time was there any threat to any citizen of Swisher County, or citizens of neighboring counties regarding this incident. We know that evil exists in our world today, and we are grateful for the amount of support we have received from the community in the last two days.

I would like to take this opportunity to remind parents, friends, and the community to remain vigilant in the safeguarding of our children. If anybody has any concerns regarding this issue, feel free to contact the Sheriffs Office. I would like to also thank the law enforcement partners of this community who assisted us without any hesitation including the Tulia Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Kress Police Department.

