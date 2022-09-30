KINGSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Kingsville Health Department’s follow-up on arborvirus testing for the West Nile Virus in mosquitos came back negative after rounds of spraying.

Emilio Garcia, director of Kingsville City Health, said a mosquito trapped Sept. 13 had tested positive for West Nile virus. Since the positive test, the city has been spraying the impacted areas.

For three days Kingsville sprayed within a one-mile radius of where the bug was trapped. According to the release, no human has tested positive for the West Nile virus in the region.

According to a news release, the Kingsville Health Department traps mosquitos monthly to send samples to the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin for arbovirus testing.

While the city has reported that arborvirus testing has come back negative, it continues to urge the public to participate in mosquito bite prevention practices.