AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin music lovers, rejoice: The Austin City Limits Music Festival dropped its daily lineup schedule Thursday. The two-weekend festival, scheduled for Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, features headliners such as The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, Paramore and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, among others.
Friday, Weekend 1
Headliners:
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: 6-7 p.m., American Express Stage
- Billy Strings: 7-8 p.m., T-Mobile Stage
- SZA: 8 p.m., Honda Stage
- The Chicks: 8 p.m., American Express Stage
The Friday of Weekend 1 will also include a silent disco from 8-10 p.m. at the Tito’s Handmade Vodka lounge. Opening artists featured earlier in the day include Jazmine Sullivan, Noah Cyrus, James Blake and Carly Rae Jepsen.
Saturday, Weekend 1
Headliners:
- Lil Nas X: 6:15-7:15 p.m., American Express Stage
- Diplo: 7:15-8:15 p.m., Miller Lite Stage
- Flume: 8:15-9:30 p.m., Honda Stage
- P!nk: 8:30-10 p.m., American Express Stage
A silent disco is scheduled from 8-10 p.m. at the Tito’s Handmade Vodka lounge. Earlier acts include Wallows, Manchester Orchestra, Conan Gray, Aly & AJ and Purple Disco Machine.
Sunday, Weekend 1
Headliners:
- Paramore: 6-7 p.m., American Express Stage
- Zhu: 7-8:15 p.m., Miller Lite Stage
- Marcus Mumford: 7-8 p.m., T-Mobile Stage
- Kacey Musgraves: 8:15-9:30 p.m., Honda Stage
- Red Hot Chili Peppers: 8-10 p.m., American Express Stage
A silent disco is scheduled from 8-10 p.m. at the Tito’s Handmade Vodka lounge. Earlier acts include Japanese Breakfast, The Marias and 6LACK.
Friday, Weekend 2
Headliners:
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: 6-7 p.m., American Express Stage
- Billy Strings: 7-8 p.m., T-Mobile Stage
- SZA: 8 p.m., Honda Stage
- The Chicks: 8-10 p.m., American Express Stage
A silent disco is scheduled from 8-10 p.m. at the Tito’s Handmade Vodka lounge. Earlier acts include Purple Disco Machine, Arlo Parks, Jazmine Sullivan, Noah Cyrus and Conan Gray.
Saturday, Weekend 2
Headliners:
- Wallows: 4:15-5:15 p.m., American Express Stage
- Death Cab for Cutie: 6:15-7:15 p.m., Honda Stage
- Lil Nas X: 6:15-7:15 p.m., American Express Stage
- Diplo: 7:15-8:15 p.m., Miller Lite Stage
- Flume: 8:15-9:30 p.m., Honda Stage
- P!nk: 8:30-10 p.m., American Express Stage
A silent disco is scheduled from 8-10 p.m. at the Tito’s Handmade Vodka lounge. Earlier acts include Sofi Tukker, Disko Cowboy, Princess Nokia, Tai Verdes and The Front Bottoms.
Sunday, Weekend 2
Headliners:
- Paramore: 6-7 p.m., American Express Stage
- Zhu: 7-8:15 p.m., Miller Lite Stage
- Marcus Mumford: 7-8 p.m., T-Mobile Stage
- Kacey Musgraves: 8:15-9:30 p.m., Honda Stage
- Red Hot Chili Peppers: 8-10 p.m., American Express Stage
A silent disco is scheduled from 8-10 p.m. at the Tito’s Handmade Vodka lounge. Earlier acts include The Marias, Japanese Breakfast, Spoon, Yungblud and School of Rock.
More information on tickets and the lineup is available online.