AUSTIN (KXAN) — Forbes released its fifth annual list of America’s best employers in each state, and Texas’ top 3 might not be surprising.

Forbes put together the list by surveying 70,000 full and part-time employees across the country by asking them to evaluate employers by criteria such as working conditions, diversity and potential for development.

No. 3 – Google

Google, a company that focuses on IT, internet, software and services, has accumulated roughly 156,500 employees since its founding in 1998.

In July, Forbes also named Google the third-best employer for women.

H-E-B focuses on retail and wholesale. Headquartered in San Antonio, the company, which was founded in 1905, now has roughly 145,000 employees at its more than 300 stores in Texas and Mexico.

With Forbes, H-E-B was also named No. 5 for “America’s Best Large Employers,” and No. 11 for “Best Employers for Women.”

No. 1 – NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) focuses on aerospace and defense. Most American space exploration efforts have been led by NASA, according to Forbes.

NASA was founded in 1958, and as of 2023, had nearly 18,000 employees, according to the agency.

In March, NASA said it was named the Best Place to Work in the Federal Government among large agencies for the eleventh year in a row.