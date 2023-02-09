AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Speaker of the House Dade Phelan announced committee assignments Wednesday morning, appointing Democrats as a quarter of all committee chairs, despite some pushback within the Republican party to not give the minority party leadership positions.

“These assignments were made after careful consideration and extensive reflection, taking into account the committee preferences expressed by each member as well as the diverse talents they bring to the table — a combination that will help drive our chamber’s success and impact on issues facing Texans this legislative session,” Phelan said in an office press release.

While Phelan still gave Democrats leadership roles, he notably appointed less this session than in 2021 — when he appointed 13 Democratic leaders as opposed to the 9 Democratic chairs this time.

His office said the appointments were based off of numerous conversations with lawmakers and that the speaker factored in seniority, chamber demographics, personal preferences and more.

“The issues facing our great state will require thorough conversations and collaboration inside the Texas House, and our chamber does its best work when lawmakers use their skill sets and strengths to work together and build consensus,” the speaker said.

The highest appointment went to Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth. Phelan named Geren the Speaker Pro Tempore, who will preside over the chamber in Phelan’s absence. In the 2021 session, Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, filled this role.

There are 34 standing House committees and two select committees, as well as the House Calendars Committee. Phelan appointed a majority of Republicans as chairs, with 28 GOP members in leadership.

Agriculture & Livestock Committee

Chair: Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park

Vice-Chair: Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco

Other members —

Rep. Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio

Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin

Rep. Cody Harris, R-Palestine

Rep. Jon Rosenthal, D-Houston

Rep. Kronda Thimesch, R-Lewisville

Rep. Terry M. Wilson, R-Marble Falls

Appropriations Committee

Chair: Rep. Greg Bonnen, R-Friendswood

Vice-Chair: Rep. Mary González, D-El Paso

Other members —

Rep. Steve Allison, R-San Antonio

Rep. Cecil Bell Jr., R-Magnolia

Rep. John Bryant, D-Dallas

Rep. Mano DeAyala, R-Houston

Rep. Gary Gates, R-Richmond

Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, D-San Antonio

Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin

Rep. Carrie Isaac, R-Dripping Springs

Rep. Jacey Jetton, R-Richmond

Rep. Jarvis Johnson, D-Houston

Rep. Armando “Mando” Martinez, D-Weslaco

Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, D-San Antonio

Rep. Geanie W. Morrison, R-Victoria

Rep. Angelia Orr, R-Itasca

Rep. Lina Ortega, D-El Paso

Rep. Toni Rose, D-Dallas

Rep. David Spiller, R-Mansfield

Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton

Rep. Carl Tepper, R-Lubbock

Rep. Kronda Thimesch, R-Lewisville

Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston

Rep. Armando Walle, D-Houston

Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston

Business & Industry Committee

Chair: Rep. Oscar Longoria, D-Mission

Vice-Chair: Rep. Cody Vasut, R-Angleton

Other members —

Rep. Sheryl Cole, D-Austin

Rep. Frederick Frazier, R-McKinney

Rep. Jessica González, D-Dallas

Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin

Rep. Carrie Isaac, R-Dripping Springs

Rep. Stan Lambert, R-Abilene

Rep. Victoria Neave Criado, D-Dallas

Calendars Committee

Chair: Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock

Vice-Chair: Rep. Toni Rose, D-Dallas

Other members —

Rep. David Cook, R-Mansfield

Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth

Rep. Cole Hefner, R-Mt. Pleasant

Rep. Ana Hernandez, D-Houston

Rep. Ann Johnson, D-Houston

Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco

Rep. Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville

Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock

Rep. Ed Thompson, R-Pearland

Corrections Committee

Chair: Rep. Abel Herrero, D-Robstown

Vice-Chair: Rep. Kyle Kacal, R-College Station

Other members —

Rep. Alma Allen, D-Houston

Rep. Venton Jones, D-Dallas

Rep. Ray Lopez, D-San Antonio

Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction

Rep. Carl Sherman Sr., D-DeSoto

Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring

Rep. Steve Toth, R-The Woodlands

County Affairs Committee

Chair: Rep. Victoria Neave, D-Dallas

Vice Chair: Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton

Other members —

Rep. Stan Gerdes, R-Smithville

Rep. Jolanda Jones, D-Houston

Rep. Angelia Orr, D-Itasca

Rep. Jon Rosenthal, D-Houston

Rep. Nate Schatzline, R-Fort Worth

Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City

Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington

Criminal Jurisprudence Committee

Chair: Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso

Vice-Chair: Rep. David Cook, R-Mansfield

Other members —

Rep. Salman Bhojani, D-Euless

Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers, D-Garland

Rep. Drew Darby, R-San Angelo

Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Midlothian

Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano

Rep. Christina Morales, D-Houston

Rep. Nate Schatzline, R-Forth Worth

Culture, Recreation & Tourism Committee

Chair: Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin

Vice-Chair: Rep. Armando “Mando” Martinez, D-Weslaco

Other members —

Rep. Ernest Bailes, R-Shepherd

Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Dallas

Rep. Maria Luisa “Lulu” Flores, D-Austin

Rep. Josey Garcia, D-San Antonio

Rep. Justin Holland, R-Rockwall

Rep. Geanie W. Morrison, R-Victoria

Rep. Ellen Troxclair, R-Austin

Defense & Veterans’ Affairs Committee

Chair: Terry M. Wilson, R-Marble Falls

Vice-Chair: Rep. Ray Lopez, D-San Antonio

Other members —

Rep. Ben Bumgarner, R-Flower Mound

Rep. James Frank, R-Wichita Falls

Rep. Josey Garcia, D-San Antonio

Rep. Penny Morales Shaw, D-Houston

Rep. Sergio Muñoz Jr., D-Palmview

Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City

Elections Committee

Chair: Rep. Reggie Smith, R-Sherman

Vice-Chair: Rep. John Bucy III, D-Austin

Other members —

Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock

Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake

Rep. Mano DeAyala, R-Houston

Rep. Christian Manuel, D-Beaumont

Rep. Eddie Morales Jr., D-Eagle Pass

Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring

Rep. Vo Hubert, D-Houston

Energy Resources Committee

Chair: Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth

Vice-Chair: Rep. Eddie Morales Jr., D-Eagles Pass

Other members —

Rep. Rafael Anchía, D-Dallas

Rep. Ernest Bailes, R-Shepherd

Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco

Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland

Rep. Drew Darby, R-San Angelo

Rep. Stan Gerdes, R-Smithville

Rep. R.D. “Bobby” Guerra, D-Mission

Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston

Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood

Environmental Regulation Committee

Chair: Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa

Vice-Chair: Rep. R.D. “Bobby” Guerra, D-Mission

Other members —

Rep. Keith Bell, R-Forney

Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview

Rep. John Kuempel, R-Seguin

Rep. Janie Lopez, R-San Benito

Rep. Terry Meza, D-Irving

Rep. Penny Morales Shaw, D-Houston

Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City

General Investigating Committee

Chair: Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction

Vice-Chair: Rep. Ann Johnson, D-Houston

Other members —

Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth

Rep. Oscar Longoria, D-Mission

Rep. David Spiller, R-Jacksboro

Higher Education Committee

Chair: Rep. John Kuempel, R-Seguin

Vice-Chair: Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston

Other members —

Rep. John Bucy III, D-Austin

Rep. DeWayne Burns, R-Cleburne

Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock

Rep. Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches

Rep. Sheryl Cole, D-Austin

Rep. Mary González, D-El Paso

Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin

Rep. Suleman Lalani, D-Sugar Land

Homeland Security & Public Safety Committee

Chair: Rep. Ryan Guillen, R-Rio Grande City

Vice-Chair: Rep. Jarvis Johnson, D-Houston

Other members —

Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers, D-Garland

Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg

Rep. Mark Dorazio, R-San Antonio

Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin

Rep. Sam Harless, R-Spring

Rep. Justin Holland, R-Rockwall

Rep. Ellen Troxclair, R-Austin

House Administration Committee

Chair: Rep. Will Metcalf, R-Conroe

Vice-Chair: Rep. Sheryl Cole, D-Austin

Other members —

Rep. Rafael Anchía, D-Dallas

Rep. Sam Harless, R-Spring

Rep. Cody Harris, R-Palestine

Rep. John Kuempel, R-Seguin

Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa

Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso

Rep. Angelia Orr, R-Itasca

Rep. Armando Walle, D-Houston

Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood

Human Services Committee

Chair: Rep. James Frank, R-Wichita Falls

Vice-Chair: Rep. Toni Rose, D-Dallas

Other members —

Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” Campos, D-San Antonio

Rep. Lacey Hull, R-Houston

Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth

Rep. Christian Manuel, D-Beaumont

Rep. Candy Noble, R-Lucas

Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos, D-Richardson

Rep. Matt Shaheen, R-Plano

Insurance Committee

Chair: Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress

Vice-Chair: Rep. Ann Johnson, D-Houston

Other members —

Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park

Rep. Philip Cortez, D-San Antonio

Rep. Caroline Harris, R-Round Rock

Rep. Lacey Hull, R-Houston

Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston

Rep. Julie Johnson, D-Farmers Branch

Rep. Mary Ann Perez, D-Houston

International Relations & Economic Development Committee

Chair: Rep. Angie Chen Button, R-Richardson

Vice-Chair: Rep. Claudia Ordaz Perez, D-El Paso

Other members —

Rep. Ben Bumgarner, R-Flower Mound

Rep. Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches

Rep. Richard Hayes, R-Denton

Rep. Terry Meza, D-Irving

Rep. Christina Morales, D-Houston

Rep. Mihaela Plesa, D-Dallas

Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple

Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence Committee

Chair: Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano

Vice Chair: Julie Johnson, D-Farmers Branch

Other members —

Rep. Yvonne Davis, D-Dallas

Rep. Maria Luisa “Lulu” Flores, D-Austin

Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso

Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction

Rep. Mike Schofield, R-Katy

Rep. Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville

Rep. Cody Vasut, R-Angleton

Juvenile Justice & Family Issues Committee

Chair: Rep. Harold V. Jr. Dutton, D-Houston

Vice-Chair: Rep. John Lujan, R-San Antonio

Other members —

Rep. David Cook, R-Mansfield

Rep. Teresa “Terri” Leo-Wilson, R-Galveston

Rep. Janie Lopez, R-San Benito

Rep. John Lujan, R-San Antonio

Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, D-San Antonio

Rep. John Smithee, R-Amarillo

Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock

Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston

Land & Resource Management Committee

Chair: Rep. DeWayne Burns, R-Cleburne

Vice-Chair: Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Graford

Other members —

Rep. Cecil Bell Jr., R-Magnolia

Rep. Keith Bell, R-Forney

Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Killeen

Rep. Lina Ortega, D-El Paso

Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City

Rep. Mike Schofield, R-Katy

Rep. Carl Sherman Sr., D-DeSoto

Licensing & Administrative Procedures Committee

Chair: Rep. Ken King, R-Canadian

Vice-Chair: Rep. Armando Walle, D-Houston

Other members —

Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth

Rep. Sam Harless, R-Spring

Rep. Ana Hernandez, D-Houston

Rep. Abel Herrero, D-Robstown

Rep. Tracy King, D-Batesville

Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco

Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler

Rep. Matt Shaheen, R-Plano

Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston

Local & Consent Calendars Committee

Chair: Rep. Cody Harris, R-Palestine

Vice-Chair: Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers, D-Garland

Other members —

Rep. Steve Allison, R-San Antonio

Rep. Keith Bell, R-Forney

Rep. Lacey Hull, R-Houston

Rep. Jacey Jetton, R-Richmond

Rep. Christian Manuel, D-Beaumont

Rep. Eddie Morales Jr., D-Eagle Pass

Rep. Penny Morales Shaw, D-Houston

Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston

Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Graford

Natural Resources Committee

Chair: Rep. Tracy King, D-Batesville

Vice-Chair: Rep. Ed Thompson, R-Pearland

Other members —

Rep. Erin Gámez, D-Brownsville

Rep. Kyle Kacal, R-College Station

Rep. Stan Kitzman, R-Pattison

Rep. Suleman Lalani, D-Sugar Land

Rep. Will Metcalf, R-Conroe

Rep. Four Price, R-Amarillo

Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos, D-Richardson

Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Graford

Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston

Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood

Pensions, Investments & Financial Services Committee

Chair: Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake

Vice-Chair Rep. Stan Lambert, R-Abilene

Other members —

Rep. Salman Bhojani, D-Euless

Rep. John Bryant, D-Dallas

Rep. Frederick Frazier, R-McKinney

Rep. Teresa “Terri” Leo-Wilson, R-Galveston

Rep. Mihaela Plesa, D-Dallas

Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston

Rep. Vo Hubert, D-Houston

Public Education Committee

Chair: Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Killeen

Vice-Chair: Rep. Alma Allen, D-Houston

Other members —

Rep. Steve Allison, R-San Antonio

Rep. Charles Cunningham, R-Humble

Rep. Harold V. Jr. Dutton, D-Houston

Rep. Cody Harris, R-Palestine

Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Midlothian

Rep. Cole Hefner, R-Mt. Pleasant

Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin

Rep. Oscar Longoria, D-Mission

Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler

Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock

Public Health Committee

Chair: Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth

Vice Chair: Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” Campos, D-San Antonio

Other members —

Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Dallas

Rep. Jacey Jetton, R-Richmond

Rep. Ann Johnson, D-Houston

Rep. Jolanda Jones, D-Houston

Rep. Venton Jones, D-Dallas

Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress

Rep. Four Price, R-Amarillo

Rep. Reggie Smith, R-Sherman

Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington

Redistricting Committee

Chair: Rep. Drew Darby, R-San Angelo

Vice-Chair: Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie

Other members —

Rep. Rafael Anchía, D-Dallas

Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” Campos, D-San Antonio

Rep. Charles Cunningham, R-Humble

Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth

Rep. Jacey Jetton, R-Richmond

Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa

Rep. J.M. Lozano, R-Kingsville

Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso

Rep. Geanie W. Morrison, R-Victoria

Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction

Rep. Toni Rose, D-Dallas

Rep. Mike Schofield, R-Katy

Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston

Resolutions Calendar Committee

Chair: Rep. R.D. “Bobby” Guerra, D-Mission

Vice-Chair: Rep. Gary Gates, R-Richmond

Other members —

Rep. Stan Gerdes, R-Smithville

Rep. Stan Kitzman, R-Pattison

Rep. Suleman Lalani, D-Sugar Land

Rep. Christina Morales, D-Houston

Rep. Claudia Ordaz Perez, D-El Paso

Rep. Mihaela Plesa, D-Dallas

Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple

Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton

Rep. Kronda Thimesch, R-Lewisville

State Affairs Committee

Chair: Rep. Todd Hunter, R-Corpus Christi

Vice-Chair: Rep. Ana Hernandez, D-Houston

Other members —

Rep. Rafael Anchía, D-Dallas

Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview

Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth

Rep. Ryan Guillen, R-Rio Grande City

Rep. Will Metcalf, R-Conroe

Rep. Richard Peña Raymond, D-Laredo

Rep. John Smithee, R-Amarillo

Rep. Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville

Rep. David Spiller, R-Mansfield

Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston

Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie

Transportation Committee

Chair: Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg

Vice-Chair: Rep. John Raney, R-College Station

Other members —

Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin

Rep. Yvonne Davis, D-Dallas

Rep. Erin Gámez, D-Brownsville

Rep. Caroline Harris, R-Round Rock

Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa

Rep. J.M. Lozano, R-Kingsville

Rep. John Lujan, R-San Antonio

Rep. Claudia Ordaz Perez, D-El Paso

Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco

Rep. Mary Ann Perez, D-Houston

Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., D-Fort Worth

Urban Affairs Committee

Chair: Rep. J.M. Lozano, R-Kingsville

Vice-Chair: Rep. Gary Gates, R-Richmond

Other members —

Rep. Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio

Rep. Philip Cortez, D-San Antonio

Rep. Charles Cunningham, R-Humble

Rep. Jessica González, D-Dallas

Rep. Richard Hayes, R-Denton

Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., D-Fort Worth

Rep. Carl Tepper, R-Lubbock

Ways & Means Committee

Chair: Rep. Morgan Meyer, R-Dallas

Vice-Chair: Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston

Other members —

Rep. Angie Chen Button, R-Richardson

Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland

Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, D-San Antonio

Rep. Cole Hefner, R-Mt. Pleasant

Rep. Sergio Muñoz Jr., D-Palmview

Rep. Candy Noble, R-Lucas

Rep. Richard Peña Raymond, D-Laredo

Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple

Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie

House Select Committee on Youth Health and Safety

Chair: Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston

Vice-Chair: Rep. Lacey Hull, R-Houston

Other members —

Rep. Steve Allison, R-San Antonio

Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake

Rep. Harold V. Dutton Jr., D-Houston

Rep. Ann Johnson, D-Houston

Rep. Tracy King, D-Batesville

Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa

Rep. J.M. Lozano, R-Kingsville



