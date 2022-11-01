DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the way-too-early Christmas gift the world needed to start the month of November. One of the biggest and most-loved music artists in the world, Taylor Swift has announced she will be touring in 2023.

It will be called The Eras Tour as she will take concert goers on a journey through the past and present of her musical career. The U.S. tour dates have been announced and Swift will soon release her international tour dates.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can,” Taylor Swift tweeted.

On certain dates during the tour, Swift will be joined my special guests Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN.

“Feeling like the luckiest person alive to get to take these brilliant artists out on tour w/ me: @paramore, @beabad00bee, @phoebe_bridgers, @_girlinred_, @whereisMUNA, @HAIMtheband, @gracieabrams, @whoisgayle & @OwennMusic. I can’t WAIT to see you. It’s been a long time coming,” Swift wrote.

So, when is she coming to Texas?

Arlington April 1 & 2 at AT&T Stadium

Houston April 22 at NRG Stadium



Taylor Swift