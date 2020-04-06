VIDEO: Houston Officials’ Daily Coronavirus Update

U.S. death near 10,000 as officials warn of hard week ahead.

The City of Houston is announcing new details about the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says a “medical shelter is being built outside NRG stadium while they clear out items associated with Rodeo Houston.” The rodeo was shut down March 11th.

Meanwhile, more jail inmates are testing positive for COVID-19. Three inmates are now positive. 800 other Harris County jail inmates are being quarantined.

Here is a look at that latest update.

We also have your first look at CW39’s daily update on virus outbreak coverage.