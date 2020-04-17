Texas Governor Greg Abbott releases plan to re-open Texas

This morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott outlined his plan to gradually re-open Texas.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Governor has created a Statewide Strike Force to advise on re-opening Texas

ALL public and private, schools and colleges in Texas will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Monday April 20, all state parks will reopen with certain restriction for goers

Stay at home order remains in place until the public is further advised April 27

The Governor outlined his plan to put Texas back to work, in phases. He issued an Executive Order with his plan in effort gather input from medical professionals as well as an advisory board deemed Statewide Strike Force, to continue to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Among the Statewide Strike Force (SSF), advisors include Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and the Commissioner of Health State Services. Also, infectious disease specialists. The SSF is already in the process of developing a medical architecture to enable all of Texas to determine based on data when and how to proceed.

This cautious process to re-open Texas safely will remain in place while we wait for immunizations.

Members of the SSF advisory include business and community leaders. They will have input on exactly how and when to continue re-opening Texas. Businessmen Jim “Matress Mac” McIngvale , Texas billionaire Ross Perot and Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta, as well as attorney James Hofeinz, are SSF advisors. They will collaborate with working groups. They have already met and put in recommendations.

The Governor announced that the stay at home order remains in place and that not all of Texas will be allow to just re-open on May 1.

The Governor acknowledge the importance of physical and mental health and the importance of being outside to exercise.

LIVE: Press Conference on COVID-19 https://t.co/8fZWIWYNzN — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 17, 2020

On April 17, state parks will reopen with some restrictions. Restrictions include NO gatherings of 5 or more. Everyone in Texas must continue to practice social distancing and keep 6-feet or more between yourself and anyone who is not a family member. Every park visitor throughout the state must wear a face covering or mask as well, until further notice.

On April 19, SSF will begin to review how to proceed on loosening restriction for surgeries. All we know for now is that phase of putting Texas back to work will perhaps proceed sometime in May. No date was specified.

The review on loosening restrictions for surgeries will be after SSF gathers and reviews data from hospitals to contain and detect when to actually get doctors and nurses back to work for non-emergency medical procedures.

These non-emergency procedures have been on hold, due to the critical distribution off PPE to manage care for statewide COVID-19 patient care. This will also phase in as the Governor’s SSF gathers information no ways to put safe practices to use.

We have a solid supply chain of PPE, but must have adequate supplies to make sure all COVID-19 cases continue to be handled safely. TX Governor Abbott

April 24th, the Governor is allowing retailers to implement what he calls “Retail To Go.” Statewide shops and retailers will be able to participate in this part of his plan, to minimize contact with others, ensure safe practices and ultimately prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As for all schools, public or private, college and universities too, will remain closed for the 2019-2020 school year.

The Governor is expected to provide another update April 27th. He will then offer additional orders to safely open the state after further advisory from the SSF.

On Monday April 27th, the Governor is expected to announce additional ways to phase in strategies, comparison testing and readiness.

He will also announce how to further protect our most vulnerable citizens, the elderly in senior living centers. We should expect to hear more about how to proceed with caution, minimizing movement of staff and their access to these facilities statewide.

Monday, the Governor will also outline increase for interactions for employers, venues like restaurants and theaters. The announcement will identify more about how to proceed re-opening businesses with safe distancing.

