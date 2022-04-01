SAN ANGELO, Texas — The shooter and victim in the shooting that happened at Lone Star Beef Processing in San Angelo this morning were involved in a romantic relationship, according to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department on Friday morning.

According to the release, officers responded to a call for a shooting at Lone Star Beef at 8:30 this morning, April 1, 2022. When officers arrived they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Shannon Medical Center for treatment.

An investigation by SAPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit revealed that the two people, both employees of Lone Star Beef, were involved in a romantic relationship prior to the shooting. Officers say the couple began arguing before the 57-year-old man took out a gun and shot the 49-year-old woman in the torso near her left shoulder.

Police say the man then turned the gun on himself and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.