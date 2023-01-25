AUSTIN (KXAN) — The woman accused of killing an Austin friend and kidnapping her 3-week-old baby in December 2019 is expected to enter a guilty plea during her next court appearance on Jan. 31, her attorneys told KXAN Tuesday.

In exchange for the plea agreement, the attorneys for Magen Fieramusca said they expect a sentence of 55 years in prison.

Fieramusca was charged with capital murder in January 2020 in the death of Heidi Broussard.

Broussard’s mother, Tammy, confirmed that she was told about the sentence and will be in court on Jan. 31.

Broussard said she still doesn’t know why Magen killed her daughter, she said the two were supposed to be friends.

“I have a big portrait of Heidi and Shane and the kids and I am bringing that and hopefully they will let me put it in the courtroom so that she can see what she has done, something that will remind her of what she has done,” Broussard said. “I don’t have any ill feelings towards her, God has set me at peace, and we just have to get this done.”

“I imagine many have questions that will never be adequately answered, nevertheless, I hope that this plea brings some closure to this family’s great loss,” Fieramusca’s attorney wrote in a statement.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement to KXAN “the plea is conditioned on Ms. Fieramusca receiving a sentence of 55 years and waiving her right to appeal.”

“We hope that this outcome brings some closure and allows the Broussard and Carey families to continue their healing process. Our hearts continue to break for them and their immeasurable loss,” the statement reads.

Heidi Broussard reported missing

According to an arrest affidavit, surveillance cameras near Broussard’s apartment showed a car resembling Fieramusca’s driving toward the rear of the complex, around 9 a.m. on Dec. 12, the same day the two disappeared. Records from Fieramusca’s cell phone also pinpoint her in the area.

The father of Broussard’s child said he returned home that afternoon to find Broussard’s car was still in the parking lot and the front door was unlocked, which he said wasn’t unusual. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary, he told police. Later, when he picked up his son from after school activities around 5:50 p.m., he said he expected to see Broussard but did not, the affidavit stated.

Carey realized Broussard’s purse was in her unlocked car back at the apartment and noticed she hadn’t taken anything to care for their newborn, the affidavit said. He called friends and family to try to find her and finally called police around 7:31 p.m.

Police went on a week-long search for Broussard and her baby, including sending an Amber Alert after the two disappeared in 2019. On Dec. 20, 2019, Texas State Troopers and Texas Rangers approached a home where Fieramusca lived.

Broussard was found dead in the trunk of a car near a home in Jersey Village. Broussard’s baby, who was three weeks old at the time, was found alive in good condition.

The affidavit states, “Magen Fieramusca presented Heidi Broussard’s Newborn Child as her own to her boyfriend.”

Fieramusca told authorities she had the baby at a birthing center in The Woodlands. When Texas Rangers asked about the birthing center, Fieramusca said she couldn’t remember the name of the center, the affidavit said.

Fieramusca is expected to receive a 55-year sentence at her next court appearance on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice FY 2021 Statistical Report, the most recent publication, all incarcerated individuals who were released on parole served an average of 52.6% of their total sentence. For violent offenses, individuals served 67.8% of the sentence before parole.