MAGNOLIA, Texas (KIAH) — A man was shot early Thursday morning by Montgomery County deputies after calling in a report of an armed suspect, to which he described himself. Authorities believe the man may have been in the middle of a mental health crisis.

When deputies arrived at the home in Magnolia, they found the caller, with a gun in the yard. Deputies gave multiple commands to drop the weapon; however, the subject refused to comply and then pointed the gun in the direction of the deputies who then fired at the suspect. Deputies then provided life saving measures until EMS arrived.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police later realized the 911 caller, a 68-year-old man and the subject with the long gun, were the same individual.

This shooting is being investigated by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in tandem with the

Montgomery County District Attorney’s office and the Texas Rangers.