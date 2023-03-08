GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — Police in Galveston are investigating a man’s death.

Around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, someone found a body at a home in the 8000 block of Seawall Boulevard. When officers got to the home, they said it was obvious that the man did not die of natural causes.

The victim was identified as 65-year-old Craig Fitzgerald of Galveston.

Police said they have a person-of-interest in the case and said no one else is in danger.

But so far, no charges have been filed, and a medical examiner has not yet said what killed Fitzgerald, pending an autopsy.