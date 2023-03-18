LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety publicly identified Tyler Blake Christie, 26, of Lavon, Texas as the pilot killed in a plane crash in Lubbock County of Friday.

According to DPS, the crash was reported at 11:40 a.m. near County Road 7300 and 2500.

DPS said the plane, a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58, departed Lubbock Executive Airpark around 11:38 a.m. and “crashed approximately 3/4 – of a mile to the northwest of the runway.”

The plane caught on fire and the pilot was not able to get out, according to DPS.

DPS said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will take over the investigation of the cause of the crash.