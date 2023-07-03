HOUSTON (KIAH) — The U.S. Coast Guard and the Galveston Island Beach Patrol rescued a distressed swimmer who was swept out by a rip current off Galveston Friday.

The Coast Guard received a report from a Galveston Island Beach Patrol dispatcher at 10:39 a.m. Apparently a 32-year-old man had been spotted swimming about 200 yards off the 91st Street Fishing Pier and appeared to be in distress.

An urgent marine information broadcast was issued. A helicopter crew along with a boat rescue crew responded to the call. Galveston Island Beach Patrol personnel were also searching for the swimmer. Just before Noon a lifeguard pulled the swimmer from the water and returned him safely to shore.

“We are grateful that our close coordination with the Galveston Island Beach Patrol enabled us to help locate the swimmer before the situation worsened,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Miranda Moran, situation unit watchstander, Sector Houston-Galveston. “Our interagency partnerships are a key part of successful search and rescue.”