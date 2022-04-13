BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) —A man was arrested on multiple weapon-related charges, as well as possession of cocaine.

Mario Alberto Sosa, 38, was arrested by Brownsville police on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, discharge of a firearm in certain municipality and making a firearm accessible to a child.

At 3:50 p.m. on April 9, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the Naranjal subdivision.

Officers arrived at the scene and the victim told officers that Sosa was upset over a jet ski not wanting to start.

When the victim told Sosa it may take a while, Sosa got upset and began shooting rounds in the air before leaving the location, the release stated.

Officers were able to locate Sosa and conducted a traffic stop.

One of the passengers with Sosa admitted that there was a gun hidden in a purse. Police then located a 45mm Springfield Mil-Spec in the backseat, loaded with the hammer pulled pack, according to the release.

Officers were told that Sosa handed the gun to his child to hide it while it was still loaded.

While in the backseat of the police unit, officers saw that Sosa was attempting to hide a baggie of cocaine.

Sosa was arraigned on April 10 and received bonds totaling $36,350.