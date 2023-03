KATY, Texas (KIAH) — A young man is hurt Wednesday morning after getting shot at least twice.

Katy police say it happened around midnight in the 5300 block of Derbyshire Drive.

Life Flight had to fly the man to the hospital because of his wounds. And it’s not clear how he’s doing at this time on Wednesday morning.

There’s no word on what led up to the shooting or if police know who did it.