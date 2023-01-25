SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted in Mexico on suspicions of “attempted femicide and rape” was turned over to Mexican authorities last week, U.S. officials announced Tuesday.

Carlos Mario Zacarias-Jimenez, 39, was transported from the South Texas ICE Processing Center in Pearsall to the port of entry in Laredo on Jan. 17, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

On Nov. 7, authorities notified officers with the Enforcement and Removal Operations San Antonio Field Office of Zacarias’ arrest in Hayes County for driving without a driver’s license.

Soon after Zacarias’ arrest, officers discovered he was “illegally present” in the United States, officials said.

On Nov. 9, officers revealed Zacarias was the possible subject of an active arrest warrant in Mexico, where he is suspected of “attempted femicide and rape.”

Zacarias was turned over to Mexican authorities without incident.