BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office reports a man wanted for DWI has been taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol.

A deputy was dispatched Feb. 18 to the U.S. Border Patrol Highway 4 checkpoint in Brownsville, regarding a man with an active warrant out of Aransas County, Texas, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. The checkpoint is between the SpaceX facilities at Boca Chica Beach and Brownsville.

When the deputy made contact with Border Patrol, agents had Jose Moreno, 34 detained and in custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Cameron County dispatch confirmed the warrant and Moreno was arrested. He was transported and booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito to await extradition, the sheriff’s office said.