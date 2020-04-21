 

MAP: Cases in Houston, Self-Assessment test, Needs survey – Daily coronavirus update 4/21/2020

Texas
TESTING-TESTING — Take a self-assessment to see if you qualify for testing. Also, find out where cases the most coronavirus cases are in the Houston area.

4/21/2020 2pm — The Governor of Texas is expected to give an update on the state’s coronavirus response. Tune in!

4/21/2020 10:30amNewsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 21, 2020

4/21/2020 9:30amLINK: Map of coronavirus cases in and around Harris County. Who has it in your part of town? Do you qualify for testing? Find out!

Harris County Public Health
  • The Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation is trying to help renters
  • GIG WORKERS – Gig workers’ Rights Tele-Conference. Sign up now!
  • Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez let the public know that testing continues in our local jails

