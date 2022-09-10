MCGREGOR, TEXAS (FOX44) — In Friday night football, McGregor is celebrating their homecoming with a large tailgate party to rival bigger schools in our area.

Knauf insulation came with extra support for the community to enjoy tonight’s game.

Homecoming is the one time a year everyone can return to where everything started before adulthood, and this year’s celebration in McGregor has an extra spark.

Some good music, and a proud cheer the McGregor community, young and old, are all happy to come together.

“This tailgate is the biggest one I’ve ever seen, there’s so much stuff here to do,” said Rylie Brenegar, McGregor ISD student.

With the DJ dropping fan favorites, children are throwing axes and shooting arrows.

Knauf insulation plans to install a glass insulation plant in the area and senior vice president of strategic projects, Kevin McHugh, says he and his team wanted to give back to the community.

“We’re providing rally towels and face paint and a good time,” said McHugh. “Some music, some food, nice looking barbecue. Just an opportunity for people to to gather together and get ready for the football game.”

Among the tailgaters is Frank Graves celebrating his 35th class reunion with long time friends.

He says today’s homecoming outside of COVID-19 has been long needed.

“To get out in some open spaces like this and enjoy and connect, that’s huge. You never know the impact of some of those things happening until after,” said Graves. “So now knowing that we can get back together and share some of the the things that we thought we took for granted, this is important to be able to do that.”

The McGregor Bulldogs are taking on the Gainesville Hornets for this year’s homecoming game.