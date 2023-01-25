WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The McLennan Community College Board of Trustees’ met Tuesday evening to discuss a new look they want for the school.

Its their brand, and they partnered with World Design Marketing to find new ways to increase student enrollment.

Its current wordmark has been used for the last five years.

World Design Marketing visited the campus in September holding focus groups in the community and this is the new logo they put together.

McLennan Community College New Logo

The outer blue represents the Bosque River and Greater Waco family.

The crest represents the heart from the original emblem to highlight the students and their families with the ‘M’ in the middle representing McLennan Community College.

Staff members say its an opportunity to have a stronger presence coming out of the pandemic.

“We did see a slight decrease in enrollment. We’re heading back to an increase,” said Lisa Elliott, McLennan Community College director of marketing and communications. “I think that it really could help get our name out there and get people to remember that we’re here for them and that they can get a college degree.”

The board says this will come at a low cost for the school.

They also shared presentations on how they can advertise and market their programs.

Elliott says we can see the logo change starting Wednesday.

McLennan Community College is also launching its campaign “Break Through” to spread the word.