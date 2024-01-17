MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 13 families have been given notices that they will have to move out before this summer. Merkel ISD bought a plot of land near its high school to expand its campus, which has 13 occupied manufactured homes.

Brad Isenhower moved to the Sunset Manufactured Home Park in Merkel about seven years ago in search of a fresh start after he and his family lost their home to a fire in Abilene.

“I bought this so my son could have some kind of normalcy. My son would have a room… He could go to school, we would be settled. Now it seems like we are being punched in the gut again,” Isenhower told KTAB/KRBC.

The land was purchased by Merkel ISD in November, and residents were notified the following month. Merkel ISD said active communication has been made a top priority in acquiring the property.

“In December, we get a letter from them wanting to meet with them. So we go to the meeting, and they want us to sign a 6-month lease,” explained Isenhower.

This lease would effectively end on June 1, 2024. In this time, all residents are expected to clear out of the Sunset Manufactured Home Park to make way for the school district’s plans.

“We weren’t prepared for it, and, you know, we don’t have the money. I mean, who has that kind of money, especially in this economy? I’m working to try to make ends meet, but we don’t know what to do,” Isenhower said.

One solution was to keep their home and move it elsewhere, since it is a manufactured home, but that can be a pretty pricey process.

“We’re talking, what, $20-25,000? Nobody around here has that kind of money. To me, no, six months is not enough,” explained Isenhower.

Another concern the tenants of Sunset Manufactured Home Park have is that some of their homes may be too old to move, and another park could very well say ‘no’ to an older home on its lot.

Isenhower told KTAB/KRBC he and his wife have found themselves in a bind, as has many of his neighbors. However, that purchase has already gone through.

In a statement, Merkel ISD said it would give those tenants 75% of their rents back should they fulfil their obligations to vacate the property by June 1.

Full statement from Merkel ISD below:

Selection Rationale for the Property:

The decision to acquire this property was driven by careful consideration of its strategic location in immediate proximity to Merkel High School. The school district recognizes the potential for future expansion and secured the property when it became available for sale. Notably, the site offers optimal accessibility to public roads and utilities, further enhancing its suitability for the envisioned expansion. The new land allows for the creation of buffer zones, additional parking areas, and safer drop-off/pick-up points, addressing traffic and safety concerns around the school property.

Future Utilization Plans for the Property:

The school district’s vision for the property involves expanding its facilities to meet the evolving needs of both students and the district as a whole. Additionally, the site’s adjacency to the staff and student parking lot, as well as the main entrance of the high school, uniquely situates it for seamless integration into the district’s expansion plans. Future educational opportunities will be tailored to align with the dynamic needs and interests of the students and the broader educational objectives.

Assistance for Mobile Home Park Residents:

Under the proposed lease terms, residents stand to benefit from a supportive arrangement. Should tenants promptly fulfill their rent obligations and vacate the premises by the lease’s conclusion, the school district commits to covering seventy-five % of the monthly rent paid under their lease. To ensure transparency and understanding, a meeting was conducted to discuss these terms with tenants, and copies of the leases were distributed, including those to attendees and non-attendees of the meeting.

Impact on Merkel ISD:

The acquisition of this property is poised to enhance the Merkel Independent School District. As detailed in responses to the preceding questions, the strategic location and intended use for expansion align seamlessly with the district’s long-term vision. The property’s proximity to Merkel High School, coupled with its accessibility and utilities, positions it as a valuable asset contributing to the overall growth and advancement of Merkel ISD.

Tenant Communication and Ongoing Engagement:

Active communication with tenants has been a priority throughout this process. In addition to hosting a dedicated meeting to address concerns and clarify lease terms, ongoing efforts to engage with tenants are underway. Continuing discussions and addressing any emerging concerns will remain integral as the project progresses, ensuring transparency and fostering a collaborative relationship with the affected community – Joseph O’Malley, Merkel Independent School District, Superintendent of Schools