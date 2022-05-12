MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The five Midland Christian employees who were accused of failing to report a sexual assault went before a grand jury Wednesday; the grand jury no-billed all five employees.

This means the grand jury did not think there was enough evidence to take the case to trial. However, they could be indicted later if new evidence is presented.

Superintendent Jared Lee, Secondary Principal Dana Ellis, Secondary Vice Principal Matthew Counts, Athletic Director Gregory McClendon, and Head Baseball Coach Barry Russell were all charged with Failure to Report with Intent to Conceal Neglect or Abuse in February after a student said he was assaulted with a baseball bat following practice at Christensen Stadium earlier this year.

Midland Christian released the following statement following the arrests:

“Earlier today, Midland Police Department arrested five members of Midland Christian School’s administration. While we value and desire transparency, we must protect the privacy of our students and maintain the best educational environment possible under these difficult circumstances. Under advice from legal counsel, this will be our only statement on the matter at this time. The five administrators were notified of an alleged hazing incident involving some of our student athletes that resulted in school disciplinary action. Subsequently, school leadership was contacted by MPD regarding the alleged incident. Our school officials have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and their investigation. Currently, we have qualified acting administrators to supervise the campus, oversee student activities, support faculty, and maintain the day-to-day operation of the school. The physical, spiritual, and emotional safety of our students is the most important responsibility we bear as educators and one we take seriously. We appreciate the support and prayers of our Midland Christian parents, faculty, staff, and students as we continue leading, building, and equipping for Christ.” Jason Stockstill, President, Board of Trustees for Midland Christian School