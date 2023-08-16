Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Midway ISD Board of Trustees met Tuesday evening to lower its school tax rate.

The board approved a 18.5 cent decrease to the overall rate reflecting the legislature’s cut property tax rate deal.

Midway ISD new tax rate is $0.9392 down from $1.12.

Midway officials say they’re having a hard time to keep and recruit teachers in the district.

They brought in 137 new teachers for the 2023 school year, however, the district has more openings now than in previous years.

The Midway ISD Board of Trustees also passed to have a voter approved tax rate election in November to help cover school costs.

Property taxpayers will have to decide if they want to pay a 3 cent increase to support Midway’s maintenance and operations budget.

The district says if that goes up there will be a 3 cent drop in the school’s interest and sinking budget.

The decrease won’t be shown on the November election ballot, but Midway ISD superintendent Dr. Chris Allen says cooperation with the community is needed for these changes.

“Making sure that all of our facilities have all of the latest technology relative to keyless entry cameras. We’re working toward becoming fully compliant with House Bill three that requires that we have someone who’s armed on every campus. We’re doing that through a blend of school resource officers and some designated school guardians,” said Allen.

If passed, Midway ISD would have an additional $3.75 million in its M&O budget to improve school security and help with teacher salaries, recruitment and retention.

Here’s a link to Midway ISD’s presentation.