MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Honduran migrant was arrested after grabbing a Border Patrol agent’s genitals, documents show.

Cristian Enrique Maldonado-Quintanilla was arrested on charges of assaulting or interfering with a federal officer.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, several Border Patrol agents responded to Bentsen State Park in Mission to activate a drawbridge, a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated.

While agents were patrolling the area, a K-9 alerted them to the scent of five individuals who ran out of the brush. The agents then began pursuing the group.

One of the agents encountered Maldonado-Quintanilla, who appeared to be compliant, according to the document. However, when the agent tried to make contact, Maldonado-Quintanilla pulled away and attempted to flee, leading to a struggle between the two.

“During the struggle, Quintanilla grabbed [the Border Patrol agent] by the testicles,” the complaint stated. “[The agent] had to strike Quintanilla in the back approximately four or five times before Quintanilla released his testicles.”

Other agents arrived to assist the agent and helped handcuff Quintanilla. Maldonado-Quintanilla provided a Mexican resident card which showed a nationality as Honduran.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 21, records show.