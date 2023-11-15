WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The missing 12-year-old girl out of Wichita Falls who allegedly ran away last Friday has been found alive in Navasota, Texas.

According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, Krystelle Ward was found with a 28-year-old male from Houston, Kyandrae Chretien.

Ward and Chretien were found after a traffic stop at 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, in Chretien’s grandmother’s Nissan Rogue.

The two are currently in custody, and a coordinated investigation is being conducted between multiple law enforcement agencies, Eipper said.

Chretien is also in custody for two outstanding arrest warrants for the offense of aggravated sexual assault.

Eipper expressed his gratitude on behalf of WFPD for the community’s continued efforts to locate Ward.