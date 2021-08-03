Missing Fort Bliss soldier found after searches

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss say Sergeant Daniel A. Soto de Jesus has been found after he was considered missing this week.

Army officials confirmed the sergeant was found on Friday afternoon alive. No other information was shared about his whereabouts.

“Our priority remains the safety and well-being of this soldier and his family,” a news release stated. “In an effort to respect the privacy of Sgt. Soto de Jesus’ family, no further details are provided at this time.”

Army Sgt. Daniel A. Soto de Jesus had been seen on Monday at 10:14 a.m. in uniform at his place of duty, the 2-37 Battalion before he was considered missing. He did not report to work at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday and his next-of-kin were immediately contacted.

