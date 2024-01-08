HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are still hoping a woman missing since August of last year will be found. They’re hoping someone might recognize her from her photo below.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, JoeAnn Montgomery Osagiede was last seen on August 29, 2023, in the 12200 block of FM 1960 West, in north Houston.

Authorities also said that Osagiede is said to be suffering from undiagnosed dementia like symptoms and may be disoriented. Osagiede was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Osagiede is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Missing Persons Unit, at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.