HOUSTON (KIAH) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for your help bringing home a teenager who hasn’t been seen in four weeks.

Raven Fread, 15, went missing from her home in Garland on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Authorities believe she could be staying in several Texas cities including Houston along with Dallas, Garland, and Corsicana.

She’s 5-foot-2 tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Raven has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her or know where she is, call the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.