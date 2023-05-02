MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KIAH) – Missouri City council voted to increase pay for all city employees.

The move was an effort to make employee wages more competitive and show current employees their value.

The council approved the ordinance providing salary increases in a 7-0 vote. It will face a second vote at a special meeting later this week and will be effective beginning May 7.

The move comes after a recently completed compensation study showed that the majority of Missouri City employees’ salaries were at or near the bottom of the cities surveyed.

More than 400 city employees will see a pay increase.

Over the past two years, Missouri City has demonstrated a commitment to competitive wages by providing raises amounting to a 10% increase for all civil service employees, which includes police officers and firefighters.