AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas House committee tasked with reviewing the circumstances surrounding the Uvalde school shooting will meet again Monday morning.

Most of the hearing is expected to occur behind closed doors, as “witnesses may be examined in executive session,” said a notice about the meeting.

According to the office of Rep. Dustin Burrows, Monday’s witnesses include Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco and ALERRT Assistant Director John Curnutt.

The committee could have a completed report on the shooting, which took place at Robb Elementary on May 24 and killed 21 people, finished within 10 days.

Late last month, the house committee heard from Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo in private. He was escorted into the chamber through a back door, out of public view, and also took no questions from reporters after his testimony.

The school district placed Arredondo on administrative leave nearly a month after the shooting. Early this month he announced he would resign from his seat on the Uvalde City Council.

The investigative committee was created in early June. Representatives Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, and Joe Moody, D-El Paso, as well as the Honorable Eva Guzman, a former Texas Supreme Court justice who recently ran against Attorney General Ken Paxton, were appointed to the committee.

Monday’s hearing will begin at 9 a.m. A live stream will be provided on the Texas House website.