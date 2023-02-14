MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a dry spell during Saturday night’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot for Monday night now stands at an estimated annuitized $41.75 million.

This ranks as the third-largest jackpot prize up for grabs in the United States and the fifth largest in the world.

Monday nights Lotto Texas drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $25.1 million.

If the prize for Monday night’s jackpot goes uncontested again, the drawing will carry on into Wednesday with an estimated jackpot of $42.5 million.

“I’m looking forward to congratulating the largest Lotto Texas jackpot winner in more than two years and the first one of 2023,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “As this jackpot run continues and becomes more thrilling, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

According to the Texas Lottery, Monday’s drawing will be the 64th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing. This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the Sept. 30, 2020 drawing when it reached an estimated $47 million.